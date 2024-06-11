Gov Sani Pardons 110 Inmates In Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has ordered the release of 110 inmates from the Nigerian Correctional Centre in the state, as part of activities to mark this year’s democracy day and celebrate his one year in office.

The governor who personally visited the Kaduna State Correctional Centre in the company of human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) made a case for the rehabilitation of correctional centres in Kaduna,

He noted that his decision to release the 110 inmate was in line with the prerogative of mercy powers conferred on him by Section 212 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

On his part, Falana commended Governor Sani for granting pardon to the inmates.

He appealed to state chief judges to order a periodic inspection of police stations in their states in a bid to check illegal detention and called on state governors to prioritise the rehabilitation of correctional centres in their respective states.

The Kaduna Correctional Centre was built in 1915 with a capacity to accommodate a total number of 500 inmates.

Currently, the centre has over 3,000 inmates, with those awaiting trial topping the number.