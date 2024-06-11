Kano Court Orders Substituted Service On Dethroned Emirs

Kano State High Court has ordered substituted service on the dethroned Emir Aminu Ado Bayero and four other emirs in a case filed by the Kano State Government to restrain them from parading themselves as emirs.

After listening to arguments from both the plaintiff and defendant counsel, the presiding judge, Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu asked whether the deposed emirs were served with court notices but was informed that none of them was served because they could not be seen.

The judge then adjourned further hearing on the case till June 24, while ordering that court notices be served on the dethroned emirs of Kano, Karaye, Rano, Bichi and Gaya through substituted means.

The lawsuit was filed by the Attorney General of Kano State, the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, the Kano House of Assembly, and the Kano state government. The government enacted a law dissolving the four new emirates and dethroning Ado Bayero as the Emir of Kano.