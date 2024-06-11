Minister Writes HoS About Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Perm Sec

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has notified the Head of Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, about persisting allegations of sexual harassment against the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Ibrahim Lamuwa.

A married female employee of the ministry, through Femi Falana, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and her lawyer, informed Tuggar of Lamuwa’s alleged sexual advances.

According to a letter to Yemi-Esan dated May 27, Tuggar felt it necessary to write her following the “gravity of the matter”.

Tuggar expressed concern over the serious nature of the allegation levelled against the permanent secretary.

The minister stressed the importance of addressing the matter urgently and thoroughly.

“I am compelled to write to inform you of a formal complaint against the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ibrahim Adamu Lamuwa, on allegations of sexual harassment,” the statement read.

“Bearing in mind the gravity of the matter, I feel it necessary to draw your attention to it and ask that you handle it accordingly.”

The minister included an attachment of the complaint received via email, assuring the HOCSF his full cooperation in the investigation.