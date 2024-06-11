‘My Respect For Gov Oyebanji Has Nothing To Do With Politics’ – Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, said on Monday, that he would lead campaigns of the Peoples Democratic Party across the 16 local government areas of the state ahead of the forthcoming congresses.

Fayose dismissed rumours that he had dumped PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The former governor spoke in Ado Ekiti during a PDP stakeholders’ meeting that held at NTS Events Centre, from where he moved to address party members and supporters at Emure and Ise local government areas.

There has been recent rumour, that Fayose, given his closeness to Oyebanji of the APC, has dumped the PDP, and that he has been given an appointment by the governor.

Fayose, who said that he would never join APC, appealed to PDP members to stop maligning his character and person, saying there was no need for them to be playing politics of bitterness.

He said that he deemed it necessary to commend Oyebanji for what the governor has done, saying, “I feel satisfied with the works that Governor Oyebanji has done so far in the state.

“BAO, is a humble governor. Thirteen times, he has visited me in Lagos to greet me. We discussed about the progress and development of the state. I have to respect him. That has nothing to do with politics. He is the only governor that has brought all governors in the state together.

“When it is time for election, we will confront him. I am a landmark governor in Ekiti State. We supported Asiwaju in the last presidential election because he is a Yoruba man, and it’s time for our Presidency,” he said.

Fayose called on PDP members in Ekiti State, to prevent the party from dying by coming together, and ensuring the divisions and factions had no place among them.

He said, “I have come to tell you that the PDP must not die in Ekiti State. The PDP is not in order in Ekiti, let us come together. Let there be no Biodun Olujimi, Ayodele Fayose, Bisi Kolawole or Duro Faseyi factions in PDP, let us work for peace to be able to win election in the state.

“I am beginning campaigns ahead of the congresses in two local government areas. I will go to all local government areas and I will support them with logistics for the election of our party. I am not looking for opposition, If you say Fayose does not matter, wait, during election, you will see,” the former governor said.