New Naira Note Designed In UK, Printed In Nigeria, Witness Tells Court

A witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has told the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja that the printing of the redesigned currency was carried out in Nigeria by the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company.

Ahmed Halilu who is the managing director told Justice Maryanne Anehin that the printing of the currency was at the instance of former President Muhammadu Buhari through a formal approval dated October 6, 2022.

Led in evidence by EFCC’s lead counsel, the witness narrated how he was invited by the former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, who told him that he had secured the approval of the presidency to print the currency locally.

He told the court that upon being shown a copy of the samples as approved by Buhari, he discovered that the capacity of their machines will not be able to cope with the presidential order.

Halilu said that he subsequently suggested that a UK-based company, De La Rue which he described as the original designer of Nigeria’s currency be contacted for the amendment of the samples.

The NSMP boss who is the second witness in the prosecution of Emefiele in the charges of redesigning Nigeria’s currency without presidential approval informed the court that de la rue responded by submitting options which he presented to the CBN for consideration and approval.

He said that the QR code was not in the options suggested by de la rue and the numbering system was amended to ensure hitch-free local production.

The witness told the court that De La Rue was paid £205,000 by the CBN for the services rendered.

Under cross-examination by Emefiele’s lawyer, Mahmoud Magai (SAN), the witness said that the unit cost of producing the redesigned currency was the same as the unit cost of producing the old currency.

He also noted that besides the removal of the QR code, there was no significant change in the samples approved by Buhari and the ones printed.

The witness admitted that the printed currency was officially launched by the former President and had remained legal tender

The case has been adjourned to September 19th for continuation of trial.