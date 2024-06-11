Police Warn Against Violent Protest, Issue Alert To AIGs, CPs

The Nigerian Police Force has warned against planned demonstrations by certain individuals and groups to hold protests in several parts of the country on Democracy Day.

The Force also placed its Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police and State Command Commissioners of Police on red alert, directing that they should “collaborate with other security agencies to ensure robust security arrangements are in place to prevent any breakdown of law and order including strategic deployments to protect key infrastructures and ensure that protests, if any, remain peaceful and lawful.”

This warning was contained in a statement on Tuesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi.

He advised those intending to stage a peaceful protest to inform the police and request for police protection.

“Those who do otherwise should be ready to face the full weight of the law. Members of the public are again reminded that it is a criminal offence to tamper with the national grid or prevent/disrupt the transmission of electricity,” the statement read.

“It is equally unacceptable to disrupt any other critical infrastructure such as airports, hospitals, and other essential services, or violent picketing in whatever magnitude.”

