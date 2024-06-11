Rivers APC Knocks Amaechi For Allegedly Labelling Them Hungry

The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress has lashed out at the former governor, Rotimi Amaechi, following comments he made during which he said those who have agreed to work with his successor, Nyesom Wike are doing so because they cannot withstand hunger.

In a swift reaction, however, the Secretary of the Rivers APC Caretaker Committee, Mr Eric Nwibani, accused Amaechi of lacking leadership qualities to hold the party together and constantly failing to win elections.

He said they have agreed to work with the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, despite being in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because he is President Bola Tinubu’s choice and they are bound to support President Tinubu.

He further said neither he nor other party excos are hungry, but that they’re done working with Amaechi because of his ineffectual leadership and bitterness towards President Tinubu.

“I and other members of our Exco are not hungry, I retired voluntarily from the Civil Service as a deputy director and I run my own firm, so I’m not hungry,” Nwibani said.

“I believe Amaechi made those comments because people are discussing Wike and Sim and he’s no longer in the conversation that’s why. Let me say right now that we’re done following Amaechi’s ineffective leadership.”