Tinubu Directs Security To Go After Assailants Of Katsina Attacks

President Bola Tinubu has strongly condemned the recent spate of attacks against citizens in Dutsin-Ma and Kankara Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

While describing the latest attacks as grisly and sinister, the president emphasised that more will be done to secure citizens, and completely degrade terrorists and other harbingers of death and sorrow in any part of the country.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Chief Ajuri Ngelale on Tuesday, said President Tinubu has afterwards, directed security agencies to go after the assailants and ensure that they are brought to justice.

The President then condoled with the families of the deceased, as well as the government and people of Katsina State, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed.

This is as bandits, armed with dangerous weapons, had attacked Gidan Boka village, killing 20 villagers and injuring two others.

A statement by the Katsina State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, revealed that while responding to a distress call, a police patrol team in an Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) was also ambushed by the bandits near Kurmeji village via Yar Goje.

The slain security personnel included three police inspectors, one corporal, and two members of the Katsina Community Watch Corps.

ASP Sadiq explained that the patrol team, initially dispatched to Gidan Baki village, discovered the actual target to be Gidan Boka village and redirected their route.

Unfortunately, they were ambushed upon reaching Kurmeji village, resulting in a firefight.

The bandits reportedly killed five more people while escaping through Dan Nakwabo village.