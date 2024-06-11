Two Policemen, One Resident Killed In Fresh Imo Attack

Two policemen and a civilian have been killed by gunmen at Akabor community, in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State.

A spokesman for the Imo State Police Command, Henry Okoye, said the Commissioner of Police, Danjuma Aboki, has deployed the Command’s Special Tactical Squad to go all out in synergy with other security agencies and clamp down on the hoodlums responsible for the attack.

Okoye, in a statement on Tuesday, said the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday when the hoodlums were on stop-and-search operation in Akabor community.

“The tragic incident was perpetrated In the early hours of 11/06/2024 by hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate Eastern Security Network (ESN) who attacked the operatives in their numbers firing sporadically. The operatives fought gallantly but unfortunately, two personnel and a civilian were fatally hit,” the statement partly read.

While commiserating with the families of the deceased, the commissioner of police assured the people of the state that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring that the culprits are brought to justice.