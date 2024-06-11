Two Soldiers Injured As Bandits Attack Military Base In Niger

Two soldiers have been injured following a bandit attack on a military base in Tegina, in the Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

A bandit leader was also killed in the attack which happened in the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident occurred during a gun duel between soldiers and bandits

It was reliably gathered that the bandits were allegedly crossing towards Mashegu and Wushishi local government areas of the state to rustle targeted groups of cattle in those areas when they encounter soldiers.

READ ALSO: Court Nullifies Amendment To Rivers Assembly Commission Law

The Chairman of Rafi Local Government, Ayuba Katako, in a telephone interview in Minna, said the two soldiers shot were responding to treatment at IBB Specialist Hospital Minna while one of the bandits suspected to be their leader was killed.

Katako further revealed that the military, police and vigilantes are trying their best in ensuring peace and security of lives and properties in the state and deserved to be commended.

He decried the continuous attacks on the security personnel. He, however, called for patience, support and prayers to overcome the menace of insecurity bedeviling the state and Nigeria at large.