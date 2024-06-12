Abiola: Gov Abiodun, Others Converge For Special Prayers In Abeokuta

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, and other notable figures in the state gathered as special prayers were held in honour of the acclaimed winner of the June 12 1993 presidential election, Moshood Abiola, on Wednesday in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

This is as Nigeria celebrates its 25th Democracy Day on June 12.

Channels Television reports that special prayers were held at the family house of the late Abiola in Abeokuta.

At the Oja Agbo family house located in Abeokuta North local government of the state, family members, state government officials including the state deputy governor, Noimot Oyedele, members of the national assembly and family members, converged for the prayers for the repose of the dead.

They paid glowing tributes to the late business mogul for his selfless duties and commitment to humanity, and his eventual contributions to the newfound democratic experience in the country.

The Ogun state governor, Abiodun represented by his deputy, Oyedele also eulogised the late Abiola, saying that the state government would continue to leverage the ideals and virtues for a sustainable democratic value the late business mogul paid the ultimate price.

Prayers were also offered for the state and Nigeria for peace, harmony growth and development.