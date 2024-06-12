EFCC Receives 14,000 Petitions In One Year, Olukoyede Reveals

Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ola Olukoyede has disclosed that the Commission had received 14,000 (Fourteen Thousand) petitions from members of the public in the last one year.

The EFCC boss stated this in Abuja on Tuesday when the Special Envoy for West Africa, Dr. Charles Omini paid him a courtesy visit at the corporate headquarters of the Commission.

Olukoyede stated that the Commission’s relentless efforts in ridding the country of all forms of economic and financial crimes are geared towards ensuring that Nigerians have a taste of good governance.

“What we are doing is about this country, there is nothing personal in it, we are passionate about giving Nigerians a taste of good governance for once in their lifetime. In the last one year, we have received over fourteen thousand petitions, credible petitions, fourteen thousand, within the space of twelve months”, he said.

Continuing, he stressed Nigerians have no business being poor, if we manage our resources and are accountable, if we do the right things, by now we should be at par with America. There is nowhere in Nigeria that you dig, and you won’t see natural resources or mineral resources. The forest alone can make us in the class of advanced countries. There is no region in Nigeria that does not have tourist attractions”.

Olukoyede reiterated that fighting corruption was winnable if all Nigerians come together and join hands with the EFCC to ensure good governance and a better country for all.

“The war is winnable, there are some countries where their own cases were even worse than our own. Our associates in Singapore, Hongkong told us they used to be worse than Nigeria, but we have gotten to that point where everyone will say let us come back to the discussion table and do the right thing. Everybody is now realizing that we have done ourselves so much evil. If all of us can come together, we will overwhelm them,” he said.

He charged the Envoy to strengthen the anti-corruption fight more by making Nigerians realise that corruption is robbing them of their rights to good life and good governance. “Let people know that their rights have been violated, it is not about EFCC, it is about every one of us, let us collaborate more.

On his part, Dr. Charles Omini stated that his team was at the EFCC to appreciate the efforts of the Olukoyede in his efforts towards ridding Nigeria of corruption, economic and financial crimes.

“We have seen the level of impact. You stood very well to make sure corruption in Nigeria is reduced at all levels. Our first phase of partnership that has brought us here is for our strategic and technical team, the crusade you are carrying on, we are going to partner with you and make sure we take this crusade at every level to every Nigerian and beyond Nigeria,” he said.

Omini submitted that the rights of the EFCC and its officers are important and should be protected. “Part of our collaboration that brought us here today is to make sure we stand with you at all levels, that your rights and the rights of your officers and men are defended at all ”, he said. The group later presented an award to Olukoyede.