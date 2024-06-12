 Ex-APC NWC Member Lukman Resigns From Party Ahead 2027

The immediate past National Vice Chairman, North-West of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has resigned from the party.

In a statement released in Kaduna on Wednesday, Lukman blamed his resignation on the lack of internal democracy and President Bola Tinubu disallowing reforms within the party.

“I find it extremely necessary to write to a few selected leaders of our party, the APC, and try to clarify my position regarding the situation both in the party and in the country,” the statement.

Lukman declared that he has returned to the trenches with other political leaders ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“This is quite depressing. As it is, the sad reality is that President Asiwaju Tinubu is inaccessible to many party leaders. The policies of his government are clearly anti-people and completely contradictory to even his campaign document Renewed Hope.

“Although I pray that God Almighty will touch the heart of President Asiwaju Tinubu to make him recover whatever is left of his democratic credentials, I have lost hope that after one year of planless leadership, not much can be achieved during his tenure.

“However, given our experience with both former President Buhari and now President Asiwaju Tinubu, we must learn the appropriate lesson by ensuring that moving forward we must prioritize the development of a strong party organization, which can subordinate the President and all elected representatives under the control of the organs of the party.”

He said that Nigeria must grow her democracy to the point where elected representatives at all levels are accountable to the party and for Nigerians represented by various interests.