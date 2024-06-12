Gov Fintiri Pardons Five Inmates, Commutes Death Penalties To Life Imprisonment

As part of the 2024 Democracy Day celebrations, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has granted pardons to five inmates from various correctional centres in the state, including a female.

The pardoned inmates are Ali Abdul, Mohammed Goni, and Hapsatu Idi from Yola Old Correctional Centre, Buba Usman Mai from Numan Correctional Centre and Yusuf Ali and Babala Benson from Yola New Correctional Facility.

This was made known in a press release issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Humwashi Wonosikou.

Additionally, the Governor has commuted the death sentences of two convicts, Usman Inuwa and Joseph Eugene, to life imprisonment. Both are serving at Yola New Correctional Centre.

Governor Fintiri’s actions are based on the advice of the Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy and the powers conferred on him by Section 212(i) (d) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

The release of the five inmates and the commutation of the two death sentences to life imprisonment take immediate effect, as all legal formalities have been concluded with the correctional institutions.