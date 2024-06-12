Ikorodu City, Nasarawa United, Two Others Promoted To NPFL 

Four teams – Ikorodu City, Nasarawa United, Elkanemi Warriors, and Beyond Limits – have been promoted to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Ikorodu City will be playing in the country’s premier football league for the first time in their history after they alongside the three others secured their slot following the NNL Super 8 playoff.

While Ikorodu City and Beyond Limits were the top two in the Southern Conference of the NNL, Elkanemi Warriors and Nasarawa United finished tops in the Northern Conference.

Elkanemi Warriors beat Sokoto United 4-1 to emerge second – after earning six points – to finish second.

On their part, Nasarawa United pipped Sporting Supreme 2-1. That earned them a spot in the NPFL with nine points.

Both sides from the Northern Conference were relegated from the NPFL last season.