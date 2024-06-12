June 12: He Is Human, Not Superman, Presidency Defends Tinubu’s Slip

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu has defended his principal’s slip, saying the Nigerian leader is only “human like all of us”.

Tinubu missed a step while climbing the parade vehicle at Eagle Square in Abuja during an event for the 2024 Democracy Day. But he quickly regained his balance and continued with the activities for the day.

The move triggered an outpour of reactions from Nigerians especially on social media.

‘Tinubu is not a Superman’

But Onanuga has defended his boss, saying Tinubu is not a “superman”.

“President Tinubu is not a Superman. He is human like all of us. President Biden has had several slips in the last three years. Even the younger Barack Obama slipped while President,” the presidential aide wrote on his X handle.

“Political leaders are human. Slipping should not detract from the import of the Democracy Day celebration.”

‘Mild Misstep’

The Special Assistant to the President on Social Media Olusegun Dada also said his principal is fine despite the slip.

Dada insisted it was a “misstep”.

“Mr President missed his step while climbing into the truck at the June 12 Democracy Day celebration and tripped,” he posted on his X handle. “It was a mild misstep. He immediately went on with the ceremonial rounds. No issues.”