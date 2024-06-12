NPFL24: Rangers Rekindle Old Rivalry With Shooting Stars In Blockbuster Match

Rangers will renew their age-long rivalry with Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) on Wednesday as they ramp up their quest for the first Nigeria Premier League (NPFL) title since 2016.

Both sides were dominant in the domestic front especially in the late ’70s to early ’80s, producing the crop of players that won Nigeria’s maiden Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) crown on home soil in 1980.

‘Chairman’ Christian Chukwu, Emmanuel Okala, ‘Mathematical’ Segun Odegbami, Muda Lawal, and many others wrote their names in Nigerian football folklore playing for Rangers and S3C.

The 1977 African Cup Winners’ Cup semi-final played in Kaduna was one such match that captured the rivalry between both sides. Rangers triumphed 2-4 on penalties after the first and second legs of the encounter ended goalless. The Enugu side then went on to clinch the crown, beating Canon Yaounde 5-2 on aggregate.

That rivalry returns when the Flying Antelopes lock horns with the Oluyole Warriors at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Having garnered 64 points from 35 matches, a win in Ibadan will further boost Rangers’ chances of landing the title. Last weekend’s game against oriental rivals and Nigeria’s most successful team Enyimba ended in chaos after the latter abandoned the game. But they were awarded three points and goals after the league body found Enyimba at fault for breaching some rules of the competition.

The verdict ensured Rangers extended their lead at the top by five points, the closest to them being Enyimba.

Ahead of the game, the host team has mobilised fans to cheer up the Oluyole Warriors as they welcome the league leaders.

“We know the importance of their presence in large numbers and we are looking forward to more of that against Rangers on Wednesday,” the 3SC Chairman Babatunde Olaniyan said in a club statement in which he, however, warned against inappropriate fan conduct.

Shooting Stars are eight points behind Rangers but a win on Wednesday will boost their chances of sealing a continental berth this season.

The last time both sides met, Rangers won the game, beating 3SC 2-0 in Enugu.

3SC v RANGERS MATCH DETAILS

Centre Referee: Bashiru Saidu

Assistant Referee 1: Ibrahim Yusuf

Assistant Referee 2: Bobby Yali

Fourth official: Ikpomwonsa Imuentiyan

Kick-off time: 5:30 pm

Venue: Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Week 36 NPFL Matches

Below is a list of the NPFL matches today and the game details:

Bendel Insurance V Rivers United

Kick-off: 4 pm

Venue: Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City

Gombe United V Abia Warriors

Kick-off: 3:30 pm

Venue: Pantami Stadium, Gombe

Akwa United V Katsina United

Kick-off: 4 pm

Venue: Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo

Remo Stars V Heartland

Kick-off: 4 pm

Venue: Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne

Niger Tornadoes V Lobi Stars

Kick-off: 4 pm

Venue: Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna

Kwara United V Kano Pillars

Kick-off: 4 pm

Venue: Kwara State Stadium, Ilorin

Sporting Lagos V Plateau United

Kick-off: 4 pm

Venue: Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos

Doma United V Sunshine Stars

Kick-off: 3 pm

Venue: Pantami Stadium, Gombe