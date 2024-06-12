Release EndSARS Protesters Still In Prison, Shehu Sani Urges Tinubu

A former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani, has asked President Bola Tinubu to pardon those incarcerated over the #EndSARS protest in 2020.

In 2020, some Nigerian youths took to the streets to protest against police brutality and the situation in the country. But in the wake of the protest, some police stations, formations, and officers were damaged across the country, leading to some arrests.

While some of the arrested protesters were released, others are believed to continue being held up in various police stations.

Speaking at a special dinner Organised to mark Democracy Day held at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja, Sani said those who took part in the protest should also be considered champions of democracy.

Senator Sani noted that he and other of his peers who were part of the fight to entrench democracy in Nigeria as the ENDSARS protesters learnt from President Tinubu to be dogged.

The dinner is attended by President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima alongside their spouses.

The President of the senate, speaker of the House of Representatives, secretary to the government of the federation, the chief justice of the federation, state governors, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), diplomats, traditional rulers, and lawmakers are among dignitaries that attended the dinner.