Thugs Disrupt Eid Mosque Market In Kano After Vacation Order To Traders

A group of angry thugs invaded the Eid Mosque area on Wednesday and caused unrest.

This follows a 48-hour ultimatum issued to traders in the market by the Kano State government.

The order was issued by Kano State Urban Planning and Development Agency (KNUPDA) which warned that there will be consequences for those who do not oblige.

Although the quitting time given by the government has expired, traders have continued to go about their businesses with palpable fear amongst over 5,000 petty traders around the Eid Mosque.

One of the traders, Abdullahi Baba, who spoke to Channels Television expressed concerns with the ultimatum of 48 hours to vacate.

“This place was allocated to us for over 10 years now, our trading here has helped reduce crimes of phone snatching, theft and the likes, so why all these? The government should rethink this decision, we have no other means of livelihoods,” Baba said.

Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force and the Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) have been deployed to the area as relative peace and calm have returned to the Idi mosque location.

The reason given for the vacation of the area is that it is illegally occupied by the traders.