Digital Economy: Ministry Of Education Trains 496 Youths On Digital Skills (PHOTOS)

In a significant move to bridge the digital divide and enhance job prospects, the Nigerian Ministry of Education, in a public-private partnership with O.S Concepts, has successfully trained 496 youths in essential digital skills.

This initiative which focused particularly on empowering girls and women, aligns with global efforts to promote gender equality in the tech industry.

The comprehensive training program, which spanned several months, covered a wide range of digital competencies, including coding, data analysis, digital marketing, and cybersecurity.

At a business pitching ceremony in Abuja, which is a core part of the training, Professor Ndem Ayara, representing the National Coordinator, Mrs Blessing Ehi Ogwu, emphasized the pertinence of acquiring digital competencies in the ever-evolving tech-driven world.

Professor Ayara asserted that the training which falls under the Innovation Development and Effectiveness in the Acquisition of Skills (IDEAS) Project, aims to equip young Nigerians – especially women and persons with disabilities, with employable digital skills.

He noted that the high rate of unemployment in the country is due to a lack of skills, rather than a lack of jobs. Adding that acquiring digital skills can open doors to numerous opportunities, including self-employment.

While reiterating that the Federal Government is committed to ensuring that Nigerian youths are not left behind in the digital revolution, Professor Ayara opined that the program is a testament the Ministry of Education’s dedication to creating opportunities and helping to foster an inclusive digital economy.

He further revealed that participants are also to benefit from hands-on internships designed to provide practical experience and improve employability. This he said aims to equip young Nigerians with the skills required to thrive in the evolving digital world.

According to him, the partnership with O.S Concepts, a leading tech training firm in Nigeria, has been instrumental in the program’s success, as their expertise in delivering high-quality training has ensured that the participants are well-prepared to meet the demands of modern workplaces.

The Project Lead of O.S Concepts – Ololade Awe, expressed pride in the collaboration, emphasizing the transformative impact of equipping youths with digital skills.

Participants, particularly the female trainees, shared their experiences, noting the program’s positive impact on their confidence and career aspirations.

Trainees showcased their projects, demonstrating practical applications of their newly acquired skills. Highlights included a webpage for Abuja Music Entertainers, a financial app named – COSMOS, and a gadget e-commerce site with an integrated customer service bot.

The ceremony also featured a business pitching competition where 11 participants presented innovative ideas. The winning entry received a million naira seed fund and a six-month paid internship with GIZ for an AI-enabled app which would be used to detect disinformation.

Awarded second and third place were a Real Estate App and a Farming Cost Prediction App respectively.