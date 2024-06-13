Investment On Scientific Research Will Foster Economic Growth – Minister Of Science

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, has said that investment in scientific research and development is vital for economic growth of Nigeria.

Nnaji stated that Nigeria is committed to creating conducive environment for investment in the sector which will foster economic advancement of the nation.

According to Nnaji, the Ministry is willing to focus on building capacity, enhancing research infrastructure and fostering collaborations with European research institutions by leveraging on our strength in renewable energy, biotechnology and space research among others.

The Minister made this statement when the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Nigeria, Her Excellency, Samuela Isopi paid him a courtesy visit today, in Abuja.

He further said that innovation and research are key to progress, and the Ministry is ready to foster joint centers in areas, such as renewable energy and climate smart agriculture by leveraging on the expertise and resources of our European partners.

The Minister also said that the aim of collaborating with the European partners is to drive technological advancement and shared regional challenges of the country. To this end, Nnaji said that the upcoming EU Innovation Forum is a significant milestone in our collaborations, adding that the forum will provide a platform for Nigerian and European innovators, enterpreneurs, and policy makers to exchange ideas and explore synergies for the social economic advancement of the country.

Speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Esuabana Nko Asanye, appealed to the European Union Ambassador, Her Excellency Samuela Isopi to assist the Ministry in training research and scientific officers of the Ministry so as to enhance their capacity and transform them into world class scientific officers.

Earlier, the European Ambassador to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi said that the purpose of her visit is to collaborate with the Ministry in the innovation, science and technology sector and to maintain cordial relationship which will boost research and development in the country.