Troops Kill Notorious Bandit, Buharin Yadi, 35 Others In Kaduna

Troops of Sector 6, Operation Whirl Punch, have killed a notorious bandit, Buhari Alhaji Halidu, popularly known as Buharin Yadi, during an operation in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The infamous terrorist kingpin, who is one of the deadliest bandit leaders terrorizing Northern Nigeria in the last decade, was killed by the security forces along with 35 members of his gang.

According to a statement by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, Buharin Yadi and some members of his gang were neutralised during a fierce gun battle with troops of Operation Whirl Punch.

The troops were led by the General Officer Commanding One Division, Major General Mayirenso Saraso, around Idasu forest at the boundaries between Giwa local government of Kaduna State and Sabuwa local government of Katsina State.

Aruwan said that the troops began the covert operation in response to intelligence reports on terrorists’ movement from Samunaka, Saulawa area of Katsina State.

On advancing to Samunaka, the troops found the settlement destroyed and cattle killed, evidence of recent criminal activity by the bandits.

“A ferocious battle quickly followed, as approaching terrorists were pounded with artillery rounds at Hayin Almajiri. The troops then fought bravely through an ambush, to attain their objective. Initial assessments indicate that at least 36 bandits were eliminated in the engagement.

It was eventually verified that one of those neutralized was Kachalla Buharin Yadi.

According to the Kaduna State government, Buharin Yadi and the brigands under his command had been unleashing terror on citizens in Kidandan/Galadimawa general areas of Giwa LGA, Sabon Birni/Kerawa general areas of Igabi LGA, other locations in nearby Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State, and indeed some parts of Niger and Zamfara States.

He was also involved in large-scale cattle rustling, arms trading and drug trafficking. He had led his gang in the pillaging of communities and the slaughter and kidnapping of thousands of citizens in Kaduna and neighboring states.

The merciless bandit was also known to have links with other deadly terrorist groups in the North-East and North-West.

The statement said that the killing of Buharin Yadi therefore, brings to an end a manhunt by security forces for this terrorist which stretched more than five years.

The news of his demise was said to have spread like wildfire, triggering massive relief and widespread celebrations among locals spanning Kaduna and Katsina States.

Meanwhile, Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has expressed his elation at the development, which he described as a pointer to the bravery, pro-activeness and sheer efficiency of the troops involved.

The Governor commended the GOC, Major General Saraso for his sterling leadership, and lauded the troops for the comprehensive victory.

Governor Sani reassured security forces in Kaduna State of his unflinching support and the continued collaborative stance of the Government.

As a result of the injuries sustained by some of the fleeing bandits, the Kaduna State government has alerted residents of the state not to render assistance to individuals carrying suspicious injuries, but to immediately report such to security agencies.