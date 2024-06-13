Ohanaeze Inaugurates 20-Member Restructuring Committee

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has inaugurated a 20-member committee to come out with a position for Ndigbo for the proposed restructuring of Nigeria.

While inaugurating the committee in Abuja on Thursday, the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, charged members to give the committee the seriousness it deserved.

He said: “I’m therefore of very strong belief that restructuring of Nigeria is a social, economic and cultural imperative. Many groups in Nigeria have continued to make demands for secession from the country. Such demands have come from the Northern, Western and of course Eastern parts of Nigeria.

“Once the structure of Nigeria is right, all these demands and agitations will stop and Nigeria by God’s grace will be one of the greatest countries in the world.”

Former Enugu State governor, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, was named chairman of the committee while other members include Onyema Ugochukwu, Senators Adolphus Wagbara, Ben Obi, Julius Ucha, Dan Nwanyanwu and Amb. Humphrey Orjiako among others.

While speaking earlier, Iwuanyanwu recalled past agitations before and after the Civil War.

He dispelled long-held wrong notions about the position of the defunct Eastern Region during the Aburi Conference.

According to him, the late Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu who led the delegation to the Aburi conference with General Yakubu Gowon, never asked for secession from Nigeria but for restructuring to give parts of the federation greater autonomy.