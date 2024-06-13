Police Arrest Four Suspected Kidnappers, Recover Arms, Rustled Cows In Kaduna

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police have arrested four suspected bandits who specialise in kidnapping of innocent people in the Soba local government area of Kaduna State.

The suspects according to the public Relations Officer of the Command, ASP Mansir Hassan, were arrested at Maigana village in Soba local government following credible intelligence information and distress call from Yakasai Village, about the kidnapping of a resident, one Abubakar Sale by bandits on Tuesday, June 11th.

He said that police operatives from the Soba Divisional Police led by the DPO immediately swung into action in collaboration with the Vigilante group in the area , tracked down the bandits from Yakasai to Awai Village, where they rescue d the kidnapped victim unharmed.

The police said that two of the bandits, a one Abdulmumini Auta of 60 years old and Garba Shehu, 30 years old were arrested at the scene.

Additionally, seven suspected rustled cows abandoned by the fleeing kidnappers were recovered, while the police say investigations into the case is currently ongoing.

In the same vein On June 12th, 2024, a team of officers from the Zaria City police Division, acting on intelligence, intercepted and arrested one Ibrahim Sa’idu Kadage Village in Giwa Local Government Area, and one Hayatu Sa’idu of Rafin Yashe in Zaria Local Government Area for illegal possession of firearms.

The police Spokesman said the two suspects were found in possession of a Beretta pistol with two rounds of live ammunition when they were intercepted and searched near Gwargwaje by Galadimawa Junction.