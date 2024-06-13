VIDEO: Local Govts Can’t Pay ₦62,000 Let Alone ₦250,000 — ALGON 

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) says the local government administrations in the country cannot afford the proposed minimum wage by the Organised Labour.

ALGON National President, Aminu Muazu-Maifata, stated this on Channels Television’s Business Morning segment of Sunrise Daily breakfast programme on Thursday.

He said with the present allocation from the Federal Accounts, no local government administration can pay workers the ₦62,000 minimum wage proposal by the Federal Government let alone the ₦250,000 demand of the Organised Labour.

Muazu-Maifata said some local governments have not started paying their workers ₦30,000 which was apporoved as minimum wage in 2019. He said in many local councils, workers are still being paid the ₦18,000.

He said an affordable minimum wage should be set and not something unsustainable.

