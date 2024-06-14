‘A Girl Is Not A Mother’: Brazilians Protest Tough Abortion Bill

Thousands of Brazilians on Thursday rallied against a bill under debate in Congress that would equate abortion with homicide and impose sentences of up to 20 years for terminating a pregnancy after 22 weeks, even in cases of rape.

Powerful conservative lawmakers sent the bill straight to the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday, bypassing discussion in committees, which caused an outcry from progressive groups.

In Rio de Janeiro, protesters lit candles and chanted “A girl is not a mother.”

Activist Vivian Nigri accused lawmakers of defending “the right of the foetus” at the expense “of the rights of a child.”

“A child should not be forced to carry a pregnancy that is the result of rape,” she told AFP.

Currently, Brazilian law does not punish abortion in cases of rape or put limits on when victims can have the procedure. Abortion is also legal when the woman’s life is at risk or if the foetus has a brain abnormality.

Outside of these exceptions, having an abortion can be punished by up to four years in prison.

The new bill, promoted by an influential evangelical group, describes as “simple homicide” any abortion that is performed after 22 weeks of pregnancy, when the fetus is considered viable outside the womb, including in cases of rape.

If an abortion is performed after week 22, the new legislation calls for a punishment of six to 20 years, double that of a rapist.

This can especially affect girls and young rape victims, who often do not dare to talk about what happened or do not detect signs of pregnancy until some time later.

No date has yet been set for the vote in the Chamber of Deputies.

According to images shared on social media, protests also took place in Sao Paulo, Brasilia and Florianopolis.