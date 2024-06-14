APC Drags Gov Obaseki Before IGP, Alleges Executive Intimidation

Ahead of the September 2024 Governorship election in Edo state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, asking him not to allow the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to use the State Police Command to arrest its chairman, Jarrett Tenebe over trumped up charges.

In the petition dated June 13 and titled, “A Case of Executive Intimidation Political Harassment and Baseless Accusation by the Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki”, the Chairman of the party in the state, Jarrett Tenebe, said the plan is to arrest him on Friday, during the party’s inauguration of its State Governorship Campaign Council.

The petition was copied to the Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs as well as the Chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC).

Part of the petition reads; “I am the chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Edo state chapter and have the honour and privilege to bring to your attention the high level of intimidation and harassment been orchestrated by the Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki.

“While it’s safe under the Freedom of Information Act that anyone who feels dissatisfied with any policy implementation of the government at any level can ask questions about same, Edo state governor does not see to the effectiveness of any opposition to his government policies. To make good his threat of strangulating any opposition, he deploys all forms of security apparatus within the state both conventional and self-created, to carry out his vindictiveness.

“He has promised to deal mercilessly with any person who dares him, particularly at this time of our electioneering in the state.

“Against the backdrop of the aforesaid, he has deployed the office of the Commissioner of Police to cause my arrest just for political reasons. I have been informed at my party secretariat that in my absence, the police brought an invitation for me to attend an interview with the commissioner of police over a petition written against me by the governor.

“Information at my disposal is that the governor has ordered the police to lay siege at my party secretariat where we are to perform the inauguration of our campaign council tomorrow to arrest me just to score a political point.

“I hereby solicit your timely intervention by transferring the said case, if any, to your office for a discreet investigation.

“I count on your esteemed office to do justice to this unwarranted harassment”.

