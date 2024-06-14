Gov Eno Receives Committee Report On Amendment

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has received the report of the committee set up to resolve the impasse and find lasting solutions, to the issues arising from the amended Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers’ Law 2023.

The report was presented to the governor at the Government House, Uyo, barely two months after he constituted a 7-man committee headed by the Paramount Ruler of Eket, Edidem E. C. D. Abia.

The Committee was constituted to address concerns arising from the implementation of the Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers’ Law 2023, which renamed the “Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers’ Council, to “The Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers”, with the Okuibom Ibibio as life President.

Speaking shortly after receiving the report, the governor assured all of his commitment to study the recommendations made by the committee, and thereafter, came up with a draft bill reflecting the true wishes of all parties concerned, which will be forwarded to the State House of Assembly for necessary legislation.

He thanked members of the committee for accepting to serve in the interest of peace, expressing the belief that the report has addressed all the grey areas, including issues of rotation of the highest traditional stool, the tenure of the traditional headship, as well as the chairman and president-general of the Traditional Rulers Council.

Earlier, Chairman of the Committee, Edidem Abia, applauded Eno for the bold step taken in setting up the committee in the interest of peace and unity in the State, describing him as a true leader.

While analysing the report, the Eket traditional ruler blamed the disagreements that arose from the earlier amended law for inadequate consultation, noting that the committee had taken time to engage relevant stakeholders in the interest of all.

According to Edidem Abia, the committee, cognisant of the peculiar nature of the state, strongly recommended a rotational approach in the leadership of the highest traditional stool for the peace and unity of the state.

In carrying out its assignment, Edidem Abia, said the committee relied on memoranda by Ifim Ibom Ibibio on the one hand, and the Paramount Rulers of Annang, Oro, and Obolo ethnic groups on the other hand, which all agreed on the need for rotation in the headship of the traditional stool for maximum benefit to the state and as obtained in other states in the region.

The 7-man committee was constituted on April 16, 2024, and had the Paramount Ruler of Eket LGA, His Royal Majesty, Edidem Abia as Chairman, with six other paramount rulers as members.

The Presentation of the report was witnessed by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Elder Udeme Otong, Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Uko Udom SAN and a one-time Attorney General in the state, Barr. Ekpenyong Ntekim was counsel to a section of the traditional rulers.