IGP Warns Police Officers Against Lobbying For Promotion

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has read the riot act to policemen engaging external forces to lobby for promotion as he vowed to deal with such erring personnel.

Egbetokun gave the warning while speaking in Abuja at the decoration ceremony of a new Deputy Inspector General of Police and twenty-six other senior police officers.

He said the force is a disciplined organization where promotion is based strictly on merit and not through lobbying by influential persons.

The Inspector General of Police, while asking the newly promoted officers to always maintain professionalism, urged all officers and men of the force to remain committed to their duties in order to benefit from the transparent promotion exercise under his administration.

Among the newly elevated officers is Assistant Inspector General of Police, Yahaya Abubakar, who is joining the force management team as a Deputy Inspector General of Police.

Eleven Commissioners of Police were promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police while fifteen Deputy Commissioners of Police were promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police.