INEC Publishes Final List Of Candidates For Ondo Governorship Election

As the 2024 Ondo State governorship election draws closer, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the final list of candidates and their running mates.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday.

He said personal particulars of the candidates and their running mates have been published at INEC state and local government offices in Ondo State.

According to Olumekun, two political parties, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) conducted fresh primaries to replace their earlier nominated candidates and their running mates by the deadline of 10 June in line with the provision of Section 33 of the Electoral Act 2022.

He added that with the conclusion of the nomination process, political parties were now permitted to start public campaigns from Wednesday (19 June) till the midnight of 14 November.

“As parties commence this critical phase of the election, the Commission once again reminds candidates, agents and their supporters of the provision of the law and the Commission’s guidelines governing such activity. For emphasis, parties shall conduct their campaigns with civility and decorum devoid of inciting language, violence, voter inducement and other infractions in accordance with the provisions of Section 92-97 of the Electoral Act 2022.”

The Ondo State Governorship Election is scheduled to hold on Saturday 16th November 2024.

See the list of candidates below: