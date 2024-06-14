NSDC Trains 393 Special Marshals To Curb Illegal Mining

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSDC), has graduated a total of 393 special marshals, trained as one of the Federal Government’s efforts to curb illegal mining in the country.

The squad was revealed during a passing-out parade ceremony on Friday in Abuja, attended by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The 393 new graduates of the training, are the second batch in the series of marshals that the NSCDC promised to train and deploy, to protect mining sites in the country.

The minister of interior had in march this year, inaugurated the first batch of marshals. The first batch was made of 50 specially trained officers.