Sinner To Play Singles, Doubles At Paris Olympics

The 22-year-old Sinner will compete at an Olympics for the first time on the clay courts of Roland Garros where he made the semi-finals of the French Open last week.

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated June 14, 2024
Italy’s Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning his men’s singles match against US Christopher Eubanks on Court Suzanne-Lenglen on day two of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros Complex in Paris on May 27, 2024. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

 

Newly-crowned world number one Jannik Sinner will play singles as well as doubles alongside Lorenzo Musetti at the Paris Olympics, the Italian tennis federation said Friday.

Sinner has claimed three titles in 2024, his maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open, Rotterdam, and Miami.

Sinner, 30th-ranked Musetti, Matteo Arnaldi, the world number 34, and 41st-ranked Luciano Darderi will play singles in Paris.

In doubles, the Sinner-Musetti pairing will be joined by French Open runners-up Andrea Vavassori and Simone Bolelli.

The Italian women’s team features French Open finalist and seventh-ranked Jasmine Paolini, 43rd-ranked Elisabetta Cocciaretto, and world number 68 Lucia Bronzetti.

Paolini and Sara Errani will play doubles after the duo made the women’s final at Roland Garros last week.

AFP

