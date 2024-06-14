Troops Kill Six Bandits In Birnin-Gwari, Recover Arms

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed six bandits during clearance operations in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna in what appears to be another victory for the security forces against terrorists in the North-Western state.

According to the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the troops of Sector 4 of Operation Whirl Punch and 198 Special Forces Battalion conducted the special operations in Birnin Gwari LGA, in response to precise intelligence on terrorist activities in the area.

He said that the troops began their mission by successfully clearing hot spots at Maidaro, Ngade Alha, Dogon Dawa, Damari, Saulawa, Farin Ruwa, Maganda, Sabon Layi, and Kampanin Doka villages.

On arriving at Saulawa, the troops made contact with the bandits and immediately engaged them in a gun battle, during which two of the criminals were swiftly neutralised.

A motorcycle and a Baofeng radio set were recovered from the bandits during the operation.

The troops also made further contact with bandits at Farin Ruwa where four of the criminals were equally neutralised in the ensuing firefight.

The troops further cleared the area and recovered several dangerous weapons including one GPMG, two AK-47 rifles, six AK-47 magazines, one FN rifle magazine, and 22 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition. Other recovered items are 51 rounds of 7.62 special ammunition and a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has commended the troops led by the Force Commander, Operation Whirl Punch, and General Officer Commanding, One Division Nigerian Army, Major General Marenyiso Saraso, for another notable breakthrough in the push against banditry in the flashpoint locations.

The governor lauded the victory as another testament to the power of efficient collaboration and coordination embraced by the forces and supported by the government. He urged the troops to remain unrelenting in their advance toward the heart of the bandits’ enclaves.