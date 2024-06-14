Zamfara Begins Payment Of N30,000 Minimum Wage, June Salary

The Zamfara State Government has commenced the payment of N30,000 minimum wage to workers in the North-Western state.

This followed a meeting the state governor, Dauda Lawal, held with the leadership of labour unions where he pledged to commence the payment of the minimum wage in June.

Disclosing this in a statement on Friday, the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said Zamfara civil servants started receiving their June salary on the 12th, ahead of the Eid-ul-Adha celebration. He said before now, civil servants were being paid a paltry N7,000 monthly, adding that the current administration is determined to see to the welfare of workers.

“The Zamfara state government, led by Governor Dauda Lawal, has disbursed the June salary to support workers in preparing for the upcoming Eid celebration,” the statement read.

“This is in line with the fulfilment of the promise made by the governor last month to implement the N30,000 minimum wage.

“Before now, civil servants in Zamfara received a minimum wage as low as seven thousand naira.

“The government has been worker-friendly since its inception, ensuring the payment of three months withheld salaries, leave grants, owed gratuities, and timely payment of salaries.

“The government will continue to make further efforts to reform and rejuvenate the Zamfara civil service.”