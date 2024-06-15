Cholera Kills 15 In Lagos, 350 Suspected Cases Recorded 

Cholera has killed 15 persons in Lagos State with 350 suspected cases reported in the state.

The Lagos Ministry of Health said there are 17 confirmed cases of cholera in the state.

“Lagos State Commissioner for Health Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed this while speaking on steps taken to control the outbreak in Lagos State. He revealed that 350 suspected cases of cholera were reported in 29 wards across multiple LGAs in Lagos State with 17 confirmed cases and 15 fatalities so far,” the ministry said in a Saturday statement.

It quoted Abayomi as saying, however, that the cases of cholera in the state are on a downward move.

“The laboratory investigation and test results have so far confirmed Cholera sub-type O-1. This subtype is associated with more severe disease. The pattern of new cases per day varies across LGAS, according to our ongoing surveillance and monitoring updates,” the health commissioner said in the statement signed by the ministry’s Director of Public Affairs Tunbosun Ogunbanwo.

“Although this is an increase from the numbers published three days ago, cases are now dramatically subsiding in previously affected LGAs due to our interventions and surveillance efforts, however, we are recording some new cases in previously unaffected LGAs, signalling the need for residents to adhere strictly to precautionary, personal, and environmental hygiene measures.”

READ ALSO: [Cholera Outbreak] Ogun Govt Spells Out Precautionary Measures

Reporting Symptoms

He said, “inspections of facilities are ongoing. We are prepositioning cholera kits in health facilities across the State. Our efforts to control the outbreak also include the distribution of Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS), and public health education campaigns”.

The commissioner called on residents of Lagos State to adhere strictly to precautionary measures, cooperate with health authorities, and participate in community-wide sanitation activities to mitigate the spread of cholera, particularly as the Eid-al-Adha celebration approaches.

“Reporting symptoms like watery diarrhea or vomiting immediately is also crucial, to save lives and prevent transmission to other members of the community,” he said. “Treatment for suspected cholera is provided free of charge at all government facilities as part of government’s standard public health response.”