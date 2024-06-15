Eid-el-Kabir: Tinubu Calls For Reflection On Sacrifice, Duty And Unity

President Bola Tinubu has enjoined Nigerians to reflect on the essence of the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, which bears strong meaning and significance for the nation.

The said this in his message to the Muslim Ummah on the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, an event that denotes sacrifice, faith, and obedience to the will of the Almighty.

His message was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Saturday.

The President congratulated the Muslim faithful and prayed that Allah accepts their supplications and acts of obedience.

The President emphasized that sacrifice and duty are essential ingredients to nation-building, noting that it takes collective purpose, will, and action to bring about great change.

The statement further stated that President Tinubu called on citizens to spare a prayer for the nation for continuous peace and stability while working according to purpose in promoting unity, peace, and progress.

“The President acknowledges the sacrifices that Nigerians have made in the past one year as his administration sets the nation on a firm pedestal of growth and development.

“President Tinubu affirms that the sacrifices and great expectations of citizens will not come to nought as already propitious outcomes are beginning to manifest with the economy strengthening and vibrancy returning to critical sectors.

It added that the President reassured Nigerians that his administration is prioritizing their physical, social, and economic security and will not relent on this noble endeavour.

“President Tinubu wishes Nigerians happy Sallah celebrations.”