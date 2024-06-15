Emirate Tussle: Kano State Government Rejects N10 Million Fine

The Kano State Government on Saturday rejected a N10m fine for breaching the fundamental human rights of the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

A Federal High Court in Kano had on Friday slammed the fine on the Kano Government.

But in a press conference at the Government House where the governor was represented by the Attorney General of the state and Commissioner for Justice Haruna Dederi described the situation as unfortunate.

He blamed the development on some enemies of the state who were all out to disrupt the peace and sanity of Kano.

The commissioner denied trampling on the fundamental human rights of the deposed emir. The attorney general noted that the police have continued to take orders from above even though the governor is the state’s chief security officer.

He is further appealing to well-meaning Nigerians and international friends to intervene so that there will be peace and sustainable development in the state.