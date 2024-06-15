FG Flags Off Distribution Of Food Palliatives To Disabled Persons in North-East

The Federal Government under its Renewed Hope agenda has flagged off the distribution of food palliatives to persons living with disability across the North-East sub-region of the country targeting five hundred households in each of the six states.

Flagging off the distribution in Damaturu the state capital, the Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on People Living with Disability, Abba Disa, revealed the aim was to reduce the hardship faced by the category of people.

According to him, the first phase of the distribution was conducted in Karu Nasarawa State where 1,000 households benefited.

READ ALSO: Deradicalisation Of Repentant Criminals Working Very Well, Says CDS Musa

“This distribution is a testament to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda and commitment to eradicate poverty and hunger among the vulnerable people. Today’s event is a continuation of the distribution which we commenced on May 23, 2024, in the North Central at Karu, in Nasarawa State where over 1,000 benefited from 10 kilogramme of rice surpassing the initial target of 500 households.

“A total of 500 vulnerable households in each of the six states of the North-East would today benefit from the food palliative also,” he said.

Disa, who commended President Tinubu and Governor Mai Mala Buni for supporting disabled persons, also sought the establishment of a commission for people with special needs in Yobe State as well as appoint a special assistant for people with special needs in his office.