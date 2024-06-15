Gunmen Abduct Three People In Lagos 

Gunmen have abducted three people travelling on a boat in Lagos.

The trio was reportedly whisked away while travelling by boat around Falomo Bridge from Apapa in Lagos.

While names of the abducted victims have not been ascertained, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said that the marine unit of the command got a report of three persons being kidnapped on water.

“We also got the report and we have started looking into it. Our marine department got that report.

“It was reported to them that three people were kidnapped. Their boat was found somewhere in Ikorodu and we have started looking into that,” Hundeyin said when contacted by Channels Television.

According to him, the police got the report just like every other person but have already swung into action to ascertain what happened, where it happened, and how.

He added that haven after gathering enough intelligence, the command will pull out its strength to rescue the victims unhurt and bring the perpetrators to justice.