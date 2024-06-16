Emir Sanusi Snubs Police Ban On Durbar In Kano

As the Emirship tussle in Kano continues, the reinstated emir and the deposed one led the Eid el-Kabir prayers in separate prayer grounds in the state on Sunday.

While Emir Muhammad Sanusi II led the prayers inside the Kofar Mata Juma’at Mosque alongside Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf due to rain, Emir Aminu Ado Bayero prayed at the Nassarawa Mini Palace Mosque.

After the prayer Emir Sanusi II proceeded to Gidan Shettima Palace at Kofar Kwaru were he conducted a mini durbar in defiance to the ban earlier announced by the Kano State Police Command.

After praying the two-unit prayers behind Emir Sanusi II, Governor Yusuf urged the people of Kano to remain calm and peaceful while going about their lawful businesses.

Although the governor claimed that the police in the state did not consult him before taking a decision to ban the colourful durbar activities in the state, the police said the ban was in the interest of peace and security.

A former commissioner in the state, Ahmad Yakasai, who prayed alongside Emir Bayero, expressed gratitude for the peace being enjoyed in the state despite the Emirship tussle.