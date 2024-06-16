Military Eliminates Another Notorious Bandit Kingpin In Kaduna

Two Days after a notorious bandit kingpin, Buharin Yadi, was killed by the military in Kaduna, troops of Sector 6, of Operation Whirl Punch, have neutralised a bandit confirmed to be an associate of eliminated Buharin Yadi during a special fighting patrol in the Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement on Sunday, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the bandit met his waterloo after the troops encountered him around Sabon Layi village while fleeing on a motorcycle.

According to Aruwan, the troops were pulled to Sabon Layi from various locations in Giwa LGA for commencement of the special patrol and as they then projected their force from there to Kidandan, the troops sighted a bandit fleeing on a motorcycle.

The troops gave the bandit a chase, and neutralised him in the engagement which followed around the outskirts of the community.

The commissioner disclosed that the verification of the bandit’s identity revealed to be one Daushe, an associate of the recently neutralised kingpin Buharin Yadi.

It would be recalled that the infamous bandit leader Buhari Alhaji Halidu (known as Buharin Yadi) was eliminated along with dozens of his associates by security forces in Giwa LGA two days ago.

The Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, expressed gratitude to the troops for their relentless hard work, and congratulated the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Mairiyenso Saraso, for the latest breakthrough.

The governor encouraged the troops to keep up the tempo towards the complete degradation of terrorist elements in the general area.