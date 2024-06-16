Taraba Prepared To Pay New Minimum Wage, Says Gov Kefas

Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, says the state government is prepared to pay the new minimum wage agreed upon between the Federal Government and organised labour.

The governor disclosed this on Saturday in Jalingo shortly after an inspection tour of ongoing projects in the state capital.

Kefas reiterated his administration’s commitment to prioritising workers’ welfare, saying he will continue to work hard to ensure that their rights and privileges are protected.

READ ALSO: Cholera Kills 15 In Lagos, 350 Suspected Cases Recorded

Describing their welfare as his responsibility, the governor said whatever figure is finalised as the new minimum wage, he is duty-bound to pay.

“We are progressing, we are waiting for whatever decisions the Federal Government arrives at, we are with them,” he said.

“We will make sure the welfare of our workers is everybody’s responsibility. So the Federal Government is willing to improve the welfare of our workers, the same thing at the state level.

“So we are with them, whatever they arrive at, we will make sure we follow. We are also talking even behind the scenes to ensure that we reach at something. I don’t think that is going to be an issue.”

Organised labour is demanding N250,000 as minimum wage per month but the Federal Government and Organised Private Sector have offered N62,000 per month.