‘True Heroes,’ Tinubu Hails Men On Father’s Day

President Bola Tinubu has commended fathers for their sacrifice and resilience in shaping the nation’s future, describing them as true heroes.

The President in a statement on Sunday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, encouraged fathers to remain committed to shaping the futures of the next generation.

“The President salutes all fathers, the sung and the unsung, who brave the toil of the day and the soreness of the night to provide for their families, describing them as true heroes,” the statement said, in commemorating the 2024 Father’s Day.

“President Tinubu urges fathers to stay true to their bounden commitment of positively shaping the destinies of those to whom the future belongs.

“On the occasion of Father’s Day, President Bola Tinubu congratulates fathers, including all paternal figures, who have in no small measure contributed to shaping the destiny of the nation by their sacrifice, forbearance, provision, protection, presence, and guidance of the young ones to the noble and true path.”

Father’s Day, celebrated on June 16, has historical origins dating back to the Middle Ages. Its modern observance began in West Virginia, USA, in 1908, to honor 362 men who died in a coal mine explosion. The day is dedicated to honouring all fathers, living, deceased, and paternal figures.

See the statement below: