Ijaw Young Professionals Task Fubara To Lead Genuine Reconciliation With Wike

A group of young people under the eagle of the Ijaw Young Professionals Association have advised Governor Siminalayi Fubara to lead in resolving the political impasse between him and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

The group at a media briefing in Port Harcourt on Sunday afternoon says despite the actions the former Governor is said to have taken, Governor Fubara and the Ijaw people of Rivers State owe him a sense of gratitude for his singular contribution to the emergence of an Ijaw governor in the state.

Its president, Abiye Achepeka said former Governor Wike, who now serves as the minister of the FCT, would have chosen his successor from another ethnic group. He dispelled insinuations that Wike is anti-Ijaw. He said a man with an anti-Ijaw posture could not have chosen an Ijaw as a deputy governor for eight years.

“We want to state categorically that the Federal Capital Territory Minister is not an enemy of ijaws as he has been portrayed to be. He has always shown love towards the Ijaw people during and after his tenure as Rivers State governor,” he said.

“We also like to state that as Governor of Rivers State, Wike chose His deputy from Ijaw extraction, the appointment (of) Ijaw sons and daughters into key positions as his executive members and further handpicking the current Rivers governor, His Excellency, Sir Sim Fubara as his successor goes a long way to show how much he loves the Ijaws and how balanced his leadership style flows”.

He said even as a Minister of the FCT, Wike has nominated many Ijaw people for appointment, including Boma Iyaye as the Executive Director of Finance and Administration at NDDC; Alabo George-Kelly as the Executive Secretary, Border Communities Development Agency and Ambassador Maureen Tamuno as the Managing Director of Abuja Investment Company Limited.

“This he did knowing that he doesn’t even need their support for any election or loyalty for personal gains as Wike is and always has been a democratic and humane leader to the core”.

He said while Governor Fubara’s economic blueprint is fantastic, such aspirations can only be achieved when complete peace is achieved in the state.

“We use this medium to remind the Governor of Rivers State that while his economic recovery plan is fantastic, it could only be possible to woo potential investors into Rivers State when there is peace and therefore, urge him to toll the path of peace and unity as this is the only way Rivers State can experience rapid and stable development,” he said.