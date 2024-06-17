Obasanjo Visits Remi Tinubu In Lagos

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday paid a visit to the wife of the President, Remi Tinubu, in Lagos.

A media aide to the President’s wife, Busola Kukoyi, said Obasanjo came felicitating with her principal on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

“Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and the First Lady of the Federal of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu after receiving the Former President who came felicitating on the Sallah Celebration on Monday 17th June,” Kukoyi wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In the buildup to the 2023 presidential election won by ex-Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu, Obasanjo endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, as his preferred contestant for the poll.

“None of the contestants is a saint but when one compares their character, antecedent, their understanding, knowledge, discipline, and vitality that they can bring to bear and the great efforts required to stay focused on the job, particularly looking at where the country is today and with the experience on the job that I personally had, Peter Obi as a mentee has an edge,” Obasanjo had said.

Tinubu had visited Obasanjo at his Abeokuta residence but the former President did not endorse the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC candidate trounced Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the polls and was inaugurated as President on May 29, 2023. Obasanjo has been notably absent at many state functions that had past Presidents and Heads of State in attendance.

Obasanjo was first Head of State from 1976 to 1979. After his prison ordeal, he was elected Nigeria’s President from 1999 to 2007 on the platform of the PDP.