Police Intercept Gunrunner, Recover 375 Live Cartridges In Anambra

Police operatives in Anambra State have arrested one 48-year-old Felix Owaya, of Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, and recovered 375 live cartridges.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, on Monday, said Owaya was arrested at 1:30 pm on Saturday by operatives attached to Fegge Division while on patrol along Niger Street, Onitsha.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed that he was sent by one Charles Ogboma, to a man he is yet to mention, to collect the ammunition.

The statement added that the investigation is still ongoing.

The Commissioner of Police, Nnaghe Itam, while commending the police officers who made the recovery for their vigilance and tenacity of purpose, directed all personnel in the command to sustain the tempo of crime prevention and detection in service of the people of the state.