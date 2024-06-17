Rivers LG Bosses Sue for Peace Amid Protests, Insist Tenure Extension Is Legal

Amid the disagreement on tenure elongation for council chairmen in Rivers State, the Chairmen of Akuku-Toru and Asari-Toru Local Government Councils, Rowland Sekibo and Onengiyeofori George, have appealed for calm and peaceful resolution.

This comes as protesters demanded their removal, barricading the council headquarters.

The two LG bosses said that their tenure extension was duly approved by the Martins Amaewhule-led State Assembly and urged supporters to exercise restraint and avoid violence.

Sekibo, who spoke on their behalf, whilst calling for calm, emphasised that the matter is before the court.

“Everyone should exercise restraint, no matter the provocation. The matter is already in court.

“Those who want to be caretaker chairmen, just endure; those who want to be council chairmen, just endure. We are already at the Court of Appeal. It won’t take long again for judgment. Whichever way the case goes, it will go to the Supreme Court,” Sekibo appealed.

They urged law enforcement agents to ensure no breakdown of law and order, stating that no one has a monopoly on violence.

The dispute over the end of the Local Government Chairmen tenure on Monday morning had taken another turn in Akulga and Asalga as protesters barricaded the council premises demanding a handover by the chairmen whose three-year tenure is set to expire on Tuesday, June 18th, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command has warned that the Command won’t tolerate any attempt to disturb the peace in the state.