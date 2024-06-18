Cholera Strain In Lagos Highly Aggressive, Contagious — Health Commissioner

The Lagos Government says the strain of cholera in the state is highly aggressive and contagious.

In a post on his X handle on Monday, the Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, after confirming the outbreak in the state, described the identified strain as “highly aggressive and contagious, with potential for widespread dissemination”.

Lagos has recorded 17 confirmed cases of cholera and 15 fatalities so far. According to the commissioner, laboratory investigation has confirmed the strain to be cholera sub-type O-1, adding that the subtype is associated with more severe diseases.

Abayomi said through community-based case finding and contact tracing, the government observed that the number of cases “has peaked and is now significantly declining”.

He said: “The geographical distribution of suspected cases by Local Government Area showed that Lagos Island is the epicentre of the outbreak with 106 cases, followed by Kosofe with 49; Eti-Osa with 38; Lagos Mainland with 30; Ojo with 17; Ikorodu with 16; Shomolu with 11; Surulere with nine; Apapa with eight; Mushin with eight; Ifako Ijaiye with eight; Alimosho with four; Ajeromi-Ifelodun with four; Oshodi-Isolo with three; Ikeja with three; Ibeju Lekki with two; Badagry with two; and Amuwo-Odofin with one.

“We are receiving support from the NCDC and international partners, including the WHO Nigeria and UNICEF Nigeria. Local non-governmental organisations are actively involved in raising awareness and conducting community-based surveillance efforts.”

Ogun Spells Out Precautionary Measures

Meanwhile, with the recent cholera outbreak in 30 states, including neighbouring Lagos, the Ogun State Government has rolled out precautionary measures.

The Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Media and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, explained that the governor was concerned about the development and the need to protect the people, considering the proximity of Ogun to Lagos and the degree of interactions between the two states.

The precautionary measures, including the following, have been put in place:

“All houses MUST have toilets. Each house without a toilet should identify a room to be converted to a toilet. Residents are given three to six months of grace for compliance.

“All petrol stations MUST have functional public toilets with running water as part of their corporate social responsibilities. All garages and parks MUST have functional toilets with running water.

“All markets MUST have functional public toilets with running water. Mechanic villages MUST have functional toilets with running water. All schools (public and private) should have public toilets with running water.”

In addition to those measures, residents of the state were also advised to take some measures as a way of protecting themselves against the disease.

“Drink safe water that is boiled or chlorinated; wash your hands with soap and water after visiting the toilet and before handling food; wash fruits and vegetables properly with safe water before eating and for preparing food; cook food properly. Buy and eat only hot food; use water from reliable sources, among other precautions,” the statement read.

The government said the Ministry of Environment would see to the strict compliance of all the measures warning that violators would be sanctioned.