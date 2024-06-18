Edo PDP Expels Ex-Rep Member For Anti-Party Activities

The Immediate-past member who represented Oredo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Omoregie Ogbiede-Ihama, has been expelled from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over alleged anti-party activities.

The decision was reached at an enlarged meeting of the Oredo PDP Ward 2 held at Airport road in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Reading the resolution, the Chairman of PDP Ward 2 in Oredo, Lawrence Aguebor, said that six weeks ago, precisely 3rd of May 2024, the ward executives and critical stakeholders of Oredo Ward 2, met and suspended Ogbeide Ihama-Omoregie for a period of 30 days and a disciplinary committee was set up for him.

“The committee wrote him letters and called him on phone and sat five times and Ogbiede Ihama-Omoregie failed to appear before the committee.

“Today, we have received the report and recommendations of the committee and the committee has recommended the expulsion of Ogbeide Ihama-Omoregie from PDP.

“The offences of Ihama for which he now stands expelled is captured under section 58 (1) a, b, d, e, f, h, l, j, l with the expulsion of Ogbiede Ihama-Omoregie, members of the general public are to cease and desist from doing any business that has to do with the PDP with him.”

The members of the party in Ward 2 later put it to voice vote as all members agreed to the voice vote supporting the expulsion of the ex-federal lawmaker from the party in Ward 2 in the Oredo Local Government Area.