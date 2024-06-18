Irate Youths Destroy Wike’s Statue In Rivers

The bust statue of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has been destroyed by irate youths who stormed the Obio/Akpor council headquarters earlier Tuesday.

Some of the visibly angry youths, who spoke in a mix of the Ikwerre dialect and English, pulled the statue down while the others cheered him on.

The youths, who had invaded the council headquarters, claimed they were there to ensure the safety of council property following the expiration of the chairman’s tenure.

Wike, a former Chairman of Obio/Akpor, and former Rivers State governor, has been involved in a political feud with his former protege the governor of the state, Siminalayi Fubara.